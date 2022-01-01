Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 15.7% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 244K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 270 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.2 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 270 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G +24%
81.1%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
244966
iPhone SE (2022) +191%
713627
CPU - 189244
GPU - 269834
Memory - 129820
UX - 127582
Total score 244966 713627
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test 6 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 1082 8289
PCMark 3.0 score 6275 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:55 hr
Watching video - 08:38 hr
Gaming - 03:26 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 March 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

