Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Comes with 2200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2800 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 245K)
- 64% higher pixel density (444 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 11W
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- POLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|POLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|79.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|89.4%
|95.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|367 Hz
|Response time
|35 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|1519:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
465
Pixel 4 +33%
619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1104
Pixel 4 +122%
2447
|CPU
|-
|129834
|GPU
|-
|182353
|Memory
|-
|67946
|UX
|-
|107998
|Total score
|245818
|485206
|Stability
|98%
|79%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|18 FPS
|Graphics score
|1109
|3041
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6858
|10727
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|9.55 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|06:04 hr
|Watching video
|-
|08:41 hr
|Gaming
|-
|03:09 hr
|Standby
|-
|62 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
101
Generic camera score
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|October 2019
|Release date
|December 2021
|November 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G.
