Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.