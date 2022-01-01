Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Pixel 4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Google Pixel 4

Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Google Pixel 4

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 2200 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2800 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 245K)
  • 64% higher pixel density (444 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • POLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Pixel 4

Display

Type PLS TFT POLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 79.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 95.5%
PWM Not detected 367 Hz
Response time 35 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 5G
436 nits
Pixel 4
437 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G +2%
81.1%
Pixel 4
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Google Pixel 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 950 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
465
Pixel 4 +33%
619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1104
Pixel 4 +122%
2447
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
245818
Pixel 4 +97%
485206
CPU - 129834
GPU - 182353
Memory - 67946
UX - 107998
Total score 245818 485206
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13 5G
1109
Pixel 4 +174%
3041
Stability 98% 79%
Graphics test 6 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 1109 3041
PCMark 3.0 score 6858 10727
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB 9.55 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2800 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 06:04 hr
Watching video - 08:41 hr
Gaming - 03:09 hr
Standby - 62 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Pixel 4
18:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB
Pixel 4 +4%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced December 2021 October 2019
Release date December 2021 November 2019
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
