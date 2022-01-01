Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 53% higher pixel density (413 vs 270 PPI)
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 245K)
- Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (857 against 497 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|85%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
463
Pixel 5a 5G +39%
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1108
Pixel 5a 5G +76%
1950
|CPU
|-
|110274
|GPU
|-
|102697
|Memory
|-
|76143
|UX
|-
|91936
|Total score
|245455
|379745
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|9 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1663
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8868
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
32:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.
