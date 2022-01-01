Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4680 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 53% higher pixel density (413 vs 270 PPI)
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 245K)
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (857 against 497 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 85%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 5G
497 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +72%
857 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Pixel 5a 5G +5%
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
463
Pixel 5a 5G +39%
644
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
Pixel 5a 5G +76%
1950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
245455
Pixel 5a 5G +55%
379745
CPU - 110274
GPU - 102697
Memory - 76143
UX - 91936
Total score 245455 379745
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 9 FPS
Graphics score - 1663
PCMark 3.0 score - 8868
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 August 2021
Release date December 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

