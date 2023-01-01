Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 245K)

3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 245K) The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB

Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB 90% higher pixel density (512 vs 270 PPI)

90% higher pixel density (512 vs 270 PPI) Delivers 97% higher peak brightness (858 against 436 nits)

Delivers 97% higher peak brightness (858 against 436 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 270 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 88.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 98.5% PWM Not detected 360 Hz Response time 35 ms 1 ms Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits Pixel 6 Pro +97% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 5G 81.1% Pixel 6 Pro +9% 88.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 Stock Android OS size 16.5 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 15 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 08:47 hr Watching video - 12:29 hr Gaming - 04:43 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 5G n/a Pixel 6 Pro 27:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB Pixel 6 Pro +3% 84.6 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced December 2021 October 2021 Release date December 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.