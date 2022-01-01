Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Honor 9X Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 187K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (497 against 419 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Honor 9X Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 565:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 5G +19%
497 nits
Honor 9X Lite
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Honor 9X Lite +4%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
Honor 9X Lite +20%
1328
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G +31%
245455
Honor 9X Lite
187939
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 1:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 April 2020
Release date December 2021 May 2020
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
