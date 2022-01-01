Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.