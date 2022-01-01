Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Huawei P Smart 2020
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 180K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (497 against 448 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
- Weighs 35 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
57
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.21 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|83.1%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|344 Hz
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
|Contrast
|-
|875:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1666 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +40%
463
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1108
P Smart 2020 +22%
1351
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:04 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|December 2021
|May 2020
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is definitely a better buy.
