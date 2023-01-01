Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Delivers 130% higher peak brightness (999 against 435 nits)
- 55% higher pixel density (419 vs 270 PPI)
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 246K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 15W)
- Handles wireless charging up to 5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- POLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
41
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|POLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.28 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|419 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|87.5%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|89.4%
|95.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|730 Hz
|Response time
|35 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1519:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|155 g (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
465
Edge 30 Neo +47%
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1102
Edge 30 Neo +80%
1986
|CPU
|77589
|118163
|GPU
|57434
|101975
|Memory
|52691
|69029
|UX
|59678
|112276
|Total score
|246918
|397809
|Max surface temperature
|43 °C
|36.3 °C
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1191
|1205
|Web score
|5626
|9121
|Video editing
|4953
|4474
|Photo editing
|11749
|20396
|Data manipulation
|6052
|8461
|Writing score
|8339
|14803
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4020 mAh
|Max charge power
|15 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|09:11 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:15 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:04 hr
|Standby
|-
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|December 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1