Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
VS
64 out of 100
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Delivers 130% higher peak brightness (999 against 435 nits)
  • 55% higher pixel density (419 vs 270 PPI)
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (397K versus 246K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 15W)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • POLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type PLS TFT POLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 87.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 95.5%
PWM Not detected 730 Hz
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 5G
435 nits
Edge 30 Neo +130%
999 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Edge 30 Neo +8%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
465
Edge 30 Neo +47%
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1102
Edge 30 Neo +80%
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
246918
Edge 30 Neo +61%
397809
CPU 77589 118163
GPU 57434 101975
Memory 52691 69029
UX 59678 112276
Total score 246918 397809
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13 5G
1191
Edge 30 Neo +1%
1205
Max surface temperature 43 °C 36.3 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1191 1205
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A13 5G
6998
Edge 30 Neo +45%
10149
Web score 5626 9121
Video editing 4953 4474
Photo editing 11749 20396
Data manipulation 6052 8461
Writing score 8339 14803
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 09:11 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 05:04 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB
Edge 30 Neo +7%
88.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 September 2022
Release date December 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy A13
2. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy A12
3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy A22
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Google Pixel 6a
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy A23
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs A22 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy S22
8. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs A32 5G
9. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 30
10. Motorola Edge 30 Neo vs Edge 20
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский