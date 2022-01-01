Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Motorola Moto G22

Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G22
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 115K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 468 and 243 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 93.2%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 35 ms 40 ms
Contrast 1519:1 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 5G +2%
439 nits
Moto G22
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Moto G22 +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +93%
468
Moto G22
243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +5%
1119
Moto G22
1066
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G +115%
247931
Moto G22
115145
CPU - 33595
GPU - 16969
Memory - 25788
UX - 38644
Total score 247931 115145
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1110 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6910 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB
Moto G22 +6%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 March 2022
Release date December 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A13
2. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A32 5G
3. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A22
4. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A23
5. Galaxy A13 5G and Galaxy A21s
6. Moto G22 and Galaxy A13
7. Moto G22 and Moto G31
8. Moto G22 and Nokia G21
9. Moto G22 and Moto G32

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish