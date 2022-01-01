Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Moto G31 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Motorola Moto G31

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Motorola Moto G31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 194K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 465 and 351 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Moto G31

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 223 Hz
Response time 35 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 5G +3%
436 nits
Moto G31
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 161.89 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Moto G31 +2%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Motorola Moto G31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +32%
465
Moto G31
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1104
Moto G31 +9%
1208
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G +27%
245818
Moto G31
194130
CPU - 59845
GPU - 39344
Memory - 35715
UX - 60917
Total score 245818 194130
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13 5G +56%
1109
Moto G31
711
Stability 98% 97%
Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1109 711
PCMark 3.0 score 6858 6370
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI Core 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 16.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13 5G +2%
82.1 dB
Moto G31
80.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 November 2021
Release date December 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
