Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs OnePlus 9 VS Samsung Galaxy A13 5G OnePlus 9 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (774K versus 245K)

3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (774K versus 245K) Delivers 88% higher peak brightness (818 against 436 nits)

Delivers 88% higher peak brightness (818 against 436 nits) 49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (402 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 87.6% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 98.9% PWM Not detected 323 Hz Response time 35 ms 13 ms Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits OnePlus 9 +88% 818 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 5G 81.1% OnePlus 9 +8% 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 16.5 GB 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:27 hr Watching video - 12:25 hr Gaming - 04:06 hr Standby - 92 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 5G n/a OnePlus 9 28:34 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording No Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 140° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A13 5G n/a OnePlus 9 123 Video quality Galaxy A13 5G n/a OnePlus 9 104 Generic camera score Galaxy A13 5G n/a OnePlus 9 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB OnePlus 9 +1% 83 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced December 2021 March 2021 Release date December 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.