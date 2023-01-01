Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Samsung Galaxy A13 5G OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (679K versus 245K)

52% higher pixel density (410 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 45% higher peak brightness (631 against 436 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price OnePlus Nord 2T Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 85.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 98.3% PWM Not detected 193 Hz Response time 35 ms 15 ms Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 5G 436 nits Nord 2T +45% 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 5G 81.1% Nord 2T +6% 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 4.1 OxygenOS 13 OS size 16.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:48 hr Watching video - 14:15 hr Gaming - 05:15 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 5G n/a Nord 2T 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A13 5G 82.1 dB Nord 2T +6% 87.4 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced December 2021 May 2022 Release date December 2021 May 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.