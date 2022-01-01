Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs OnePlus Nord N10

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (497 against 439 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 245K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 603 and 463 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 5G +13%
497 nits
Nord N10
439 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Nord N10 +2%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
463
Nord N10 +30%
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
Nord N10 +66%
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
245455
Nord N10 +34%
327797
CPU - 110882
GPU - 69327
Memory - 60759
UX - 89742
Total score 245455 327797
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 811
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 October 2020
Release date December 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N10. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

