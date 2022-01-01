Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Nord N20 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Oneplus Nord N20 5G

Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
VS
Ванплас Nord N20 5G
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Oneplus Nord N20 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oneplus Nord N20 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Oneplus Nord N20 5G
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 247K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 681 and 466 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Nord N20 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 85.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Nord N20 5G
650 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Nord N20 5G +5%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Oneplus Nord N20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
466
Nord N20 5G +46%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1117
Nord N20 5G +75%
1950
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
247838
Nord N20 5G +54%
382212
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6275 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI Core 4.1 OxygenOS 11
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:02 hr
Watching video - 17:20 hr
Gaming - 05:39 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a
Nord N20 5G
37:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 April 2022
Release date December 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oneplus Nord N20 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy A12
2. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi 10
3. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy A32
4. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Galaxy A50
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Oppo A54
6. Oneplus Nord N20 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. Oneplus Nord N20 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
8. Oneplus Nord N20 5G vs OnePlus Nord N200 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish