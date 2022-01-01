Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Nord N20 SE – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N20 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 110K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 468 and 182 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N20 SE
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Nord N20 SE

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 1519:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 5G
439 nits
Nord N20 SE
n/a
Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) -
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Nord N20 SE +4%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and OnePlus Nord N20 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +157%
468
Nord N20 SE
182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +61%
1119
Nord N20 SE
694
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G +124%
247931
Nord N20 SE
110500
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1110 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6910 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 34 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes -
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 August 2022
Release date December 2021 August 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N20 SE.

