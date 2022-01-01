Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Oppo A53

Самсунг Галакси А13 5G
VS
Оппо А53
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
Oppo A53

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 162K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 463 and 250 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 82.9%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 5G +4%
497 nits
Oppo A53
477 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Oppo A53 +2%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +85%
463
Oppo A53
250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
Oppo A53 +12%
1241
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G +51%
245455
Oppo A53
162463
CPU - 54225
GPU - 29411
Memory - 41881
UX - 38497
Total score 245455 162463
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 1 FPS
Graphics score - 240
PCMark 3.0 score - 5924
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 1:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2021 August 2020
Release date December 2021 August 2020
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A12 or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A32 or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
3. Google Pixel 5a 5G or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
5. Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) or Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Oppo A53
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Oppo A53
8. Oppo A52 or Oppo A53
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9 or Oppo A53
10. Oppo Realme 7 or Oppo A53

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish