Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oppo A55, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.