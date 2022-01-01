Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C25, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.