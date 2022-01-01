Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Realme X3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 245K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 463 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Realme X3

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 84.7%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 5G
497 nits
Realme X3
497 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Realme X3 +4%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Oppo Realme X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 640
GPU clock 950 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
463
Realme X3 +62%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
Realme X3 +139%
2643
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
245455
Realme X3 +63%
400013
CPU - 72775
GPU - 186862
Memory - 66401
UX - 77074
Total score 245455 400013
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 1.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time - 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced December 2021 June 2020
Release date December 2021 July 2020
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 is definitely a better buy.

