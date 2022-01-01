Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Oppo Realme X3
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X3
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 245K)
- 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 752 and 463 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|84.7%
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
463
Realme X3 +62%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1108
Realme X3 +139%
2643
|CPU
|-
|72775
|GPU
|-
|186862
|Memory
|-
|66401
|UX
|-
|77074
|Total score
|245455
|400013
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|Realme UI 1.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|June 2020
|Release date
|December 2021
|July 2020
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X3 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1