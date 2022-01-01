Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.