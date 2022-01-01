Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Oppo Reno 4 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 463 and 395 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Thinner bezels – 9.57% more screen real estate
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (600 against 497 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.1%
|90.67%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Mediatek Helio P95
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|PowerVR GM9446
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|970 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +17%
463
395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1108
Reno 4 Lite +33%
1479
|CPU
|-
|83560
|GPU
|-
|49808
|Memory
|-
|52745
|UX
|-
|71019
|Total score
|245455
|257017
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|ColorOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|December 2021
|September 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.41 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4 Lite.
