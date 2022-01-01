Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 5G vs Reno 4 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 4 Lite, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 463 and 395 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4 Lite
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.57% more screen real estate
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (600 against 497 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13 5G
vs
Reno 4 Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 90.67%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 5G
497 nits
Reno 4 Lite +21%
600 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%
Reno 4 Lite +12%
90.67%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Oppo Reno 4 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 950 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G +17%
463
Reno 4 Lite
395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13 5G
1108
Reno 4 Lite +33%
1479
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13 5G
245455
Reno 4 Lite +5%
257017
CPU - 83560
GPU - 49808
Memory - 52745
UX - 71019
Total score 245455 257017
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 0:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung GM1ST (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2021 September 2020
Release date December 2021 September 2020
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. But if the display, performance, and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 4 Lite.

