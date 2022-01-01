Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on December 2, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.