Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 127K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (639 against 584 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 33 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 1257:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13
584 nits
iPhone 11 +9%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 +5%
83.2%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 820 MHz -
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
iPhone 11 +772%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
iPhone 11 +491%
3462
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
127293
iPhone 11 +394%
628819
CPU 43950 151608
GPU 22702 260391
Memory 38791 98414
UX 22119 119270
Total score 127293 628819
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7578
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 15.4
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:55 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 07:21 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 122 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:36 hr
iPhone 11 +1%
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2019
Release date March 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

