Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Apple iPhone 12 mini

Самсунг Галакси А13
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Samsung Galaxy A13
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 2773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2227 mAh
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (34:21 vs 24:46 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 126K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 19% higher pixel density (476 vs 400 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 -
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1257:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
584 nits
iPhone 12 mini +7%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
iPhone 12 mini +2%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Apple GPU
GPU clock 820 MHz -
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
iPhone 12 mini +942%
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
iPhone 12 mini +610%
4163
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
126470
iPhone 12 mini +449%
693772
CPU 43950 190074
GPU 22702 284641
Memory 38791 94157
UX 22119 126265
Total score 126470 693772
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13
508
iPhone 12 mini +1413%
7687
Stability 98% 69%
Graphics test 3 FPS 46 FPS
Graphics score 508 7687
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 09:23 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 09:46 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 122 hr 78 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 +39%
34:21 hr
iPhone 12 mini
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2020
Release date March 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.

