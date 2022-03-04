Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Apple iPhone 13

Samsung Galaxy A13
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 6.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 127K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (797 against 584 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 400 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 129%
PWM Not detected 609 Hz
Response time 33 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13
584 nits
iPhone 13 +36%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
iPhone 13 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Apple GPU
GPU clock 820 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
iPhone 13 +1032%
1721
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
iPhone 13 +689%
4626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
127293
iPhone 13 +532%
804149
CPU 43950 219838
GPU 22702 329364
Memory 38791 121868
UX 22119 133943
Total score 127293 804149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8810
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 15.4
OS size 16.5 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:55 hr 13:11 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 14:33 hr
Gaming 07:21 hr 05:31 hr
Standby 122 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:36 hr
iPhone 13 +5%
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2021
Release date March 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

