Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 17.8% more screen real estate
- Shows 34% longer battery life (34:21 vs 25:41 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 5.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 126K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (642 against 584 nits)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|65.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|38 ms
|Contrast
|1257:1
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
iPhone SE (2022) +1030%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
586
iPhone SE (2022) +683%
4587
|CPU
|43950
|189244
|GPU
|22702
|269834
|Memory
|38791
|129820
|UX
|22119
|127582
|Total score
|126470
|711422
|Stability
|98%
|72%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|49 FPS
|Graphics score
|508
|8266
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4896
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:18 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|09:55 hr
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|08:38 hr
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|03:26 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
