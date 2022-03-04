Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А13
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A13
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.9 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 17.8% more screen real estate
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (34:21 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 5.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 126K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (642 against 584 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 400 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms 38 ms
Contrast 1257:1 1655:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
584 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +10%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 +27%
83.2%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Apple GPU
GPU clock 820 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
iPhone SE (2022) +1030%
1718
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
iPhone SE (2022) +683%
4587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
126470
iPhone SE (2022) +463%
711422
CPU 43950 189244
GPU 22702 269834
Memory 38791 129820
UX 22119 127582
Total score 126470 711422
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13
508
iPhone SE (2022) +1527%
8266
Stability 98% 72%
Graphics test 3 FPS 49 FPS
Graphics score 508 8266
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 09:55 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 08:38 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 03:26 hr
Standby 122 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 +34%
34:21 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
iPhone SE (2022) +3%
85.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A51
2. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A13 5G
3. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy A23
4. Galaxy A13 or Moto G31
5. Galaxy A13 or Galaxy M13
6. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone XR
7. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone 11
8. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone 13 mini
9. iPhone SE (2022) or iPhone 8
10. iPhone SE (2022) or Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish