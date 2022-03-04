Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Shows 51% longer battery life (34:08 vs 22:33 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (363K versus 127K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 400 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|82.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|1257:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
iPhone X +510%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
585
iPhone X +307%
2383
|CPU
|43950
|122434
|GPU
|22702
|100806
|Memory
|38791
|57691
|UX
|22119
|83809
|Total score
|127314
|363311
|Stability
|98%
|62%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|21 FPS
|Graphics score
|508
|3566
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4926
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|11:39 hr
|07:08 hr
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|09:17 hr
|Gaming
|06:42 hr
|04:04 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|84 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2017
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2017
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.
