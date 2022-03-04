Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Apple iPhone X

Самсунг Галакси А13
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Samsung Galaxy A13
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 2284 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (34:08 vs 22:33 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (363K versus 127K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 400 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.3%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 33 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
585 nits
iPhone X +3%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Apple GPU
GPU clock 820 MHz -
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
iPhone X +510%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
585
iPhone X +307%
2383
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
127314
iPhone X +185%
363311
CPU 43950 122434
GPU 22702 100806
Memory 38791 57691
UX 22119 83809
Total score 127314 363311
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13
508
iPhone X +602%
3566
Stability 98% 62%
Graphics test 3 FPS 21 FPS
Graphics score 508 3566
PCMark 3.0 score 4926 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:39 hr 07:08 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 09:17 hr
Gaming 06:42 hr 04:04 hr
Standby 122 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 +51%
34:08 hr
iPhone X
22:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
iPhone X +2%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2017
Release date March 2022 November 2017
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

