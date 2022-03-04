Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

VS
Samsung Galaxy A13
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (34:21 vs 28:42 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 6.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 126K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (1084 against 584 nits)
  • 28% higher pixel density (512 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 88.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1257:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +86%
1084 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Pixel 7 Pro +7%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 820 MHz -
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Pixel 7 Pro +589%
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
Pixel 7 Pro +441%
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
126470
Pixel 7 Pro +531%
797870
CPU 43950 216931
GPU 22702 296692
Memory 38791 134893
UX 22119 152600
Total score 126470 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 508 -
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 122 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 +20%
34:21 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 126°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Pixel 7 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

