Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Shows 20% longer battery life (34:21 vs 28:42 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 6.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (797K versus 126K)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (1084 against 584 nits)
- 28% higher pixel density (512 vs 400 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
98
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|88.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1257:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Pixel 7 Pro +589%
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
586
Pixel 7 Pro +441%
3172
|CPU
|43950
|216931
|GPU
|22702
|296692
|Memory
|38791
|134893
|UX
|22119
|152600
|Total score
|126470
|797870
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|508
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4896
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|09:40 hr
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|13:59 hr
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|05:32 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|87 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|126°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
