Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Honor 50
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor 50
- 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 124K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (745 against 586 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|525 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|750 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|89.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|120 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|1257:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Honor 50 +416%
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
587
Honor 50 +405%
2964
|CPU
|35523
|152737
|GPU
|24759
|156226
|Memory
|30778
|75304
|UX
|33751
|115932
|Total score
|124810
|497324
|Max surface temperature
|39.8 °C
|38.4 °C
|Stability
|97%
|98%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|507
|2488
|Web score
|4823
|9724
|Video editing
|4773
|7061
|Photo editing
|7486
|25105
|Data manipulation
|3236
|8757
|Writing score
|4994
|15115
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|Magic UI 6
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|0:54 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|11:48 hr
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|15:11 hr
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|05:34 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|116 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (133rd and 128th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|June 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.
