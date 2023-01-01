Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Honor 50

VS
Samsung Galaxy A13
Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor 50
  • 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 124K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (745 against 586 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 525 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 750 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM Not detected 120 Hz
Response time 33 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
586 nits
Honor 50 +27%
745 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Honor 50 +8%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 820 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Honor 50 +416%
784
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
587
Honor 50 +405%
2964
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
124810
Honor 50 +298%
497324
CPU 35523 152737
GPU 24759 156226
Memory 30778 75304
UX 33751 115932
Total score 124810 497324
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13
507
Honor 50 +391%
2488
Max surface temperature 39.8 °C 38.4 °C
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 3 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 507 2488
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A13
4905
Honor 50 +143%
11921
Web score 4823 9724
Video editing 4773 7061
Photo editing 7486 25105
Data manipulation 3236 8757
Writing score 4994 15115
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6
OS size 16.5 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 15:11 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 122 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
Honor 50
34:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Honor 50 +11%
92.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 June 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.

