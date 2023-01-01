Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Honor 50 VS Samsung Galaxy A13 Honor 50 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The phone is 9-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Honor 50 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (497K versus 124K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (745 against 586 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 525 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 750 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.7% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 100% PWM Not detected 120 Hz Response time 33 ms 2.4 ms Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 586 nits Honor 50 +27% 745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 83.2% Honor 50 +8% 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6 OS size 16.5 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 15 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 0:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 13:14 hr 15:11 hr Gaming 06:54 hr 05:34 hr Standby 122 hr 116 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Honor 50 34:31 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (133rd and 128th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A13 83.3 dB Honor 50 +11% 92.7 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 June 2021 Release date March 2022 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 50 is definitely a better buy.