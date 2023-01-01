Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Samsung Galaxy A13 Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.4% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 33 ms - Contrast 1257:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 592 nits Honor X7a n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 83.2% Honor X7a +3% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G37 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A13 154 Honor X7a +19% 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A13 592 Honor X7a +61% 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A13 +1% 124816 Honor X7a 123892 CPU 35523 - GPU 24759 - Memory 30778 - UX 33751 - Total score 124816 123892 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A13 507 Honor X7a n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 507 - PCMark 3.0 score 4905 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 15 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 13:14 hr - Gaming 06:54 hr - Standby 122 hr - General battery life Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Honor X7a n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A13 83.3 dB Honor X7a n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X7a. But if the display, software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.