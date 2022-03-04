Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Honor X8 (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (581 against 466 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 127K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 367 and 152 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Honor X8 (2022)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 400 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 97.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 33 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1257:1 622:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 +25%
581 nits
Honor X8 (2022)
466 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Honor X8 (2022) +7%
89.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei Honor X8 (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Honor X8 (2022) +141%
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
583
Honor X8 (2022) +154%
1480
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
127413
Honor X8 (2022) +111%
269069
CPU 43950 80229
GPU 22702 50294
Memory 38791 67968
UX 22119 71303
Total score 127413 269069
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 508 445
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 7583
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 4.1 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 16.5 GB 30.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:18 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 13:14 hr -
Gaming 06:54 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Honor X8 (2022) +9%
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X8 (2022) is definitely a better buy.

