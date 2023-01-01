Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Honor X8a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Honor X8a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 124K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 154 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Honor X8a

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 400 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1257:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
592 nits
Honor X8a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Honor X8a +8%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
154
Honor X8a +142%
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
592
Honor X8a +121%
1307
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
124816
Honor X8a +57%
196189
CPU 35523 46297
GPU 24759 51592
Memory 30778 36222
UX 33751 60914
Total score 124816 196189
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 507 -
PCMark 3.0 score 4905 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 13:14 hr -
Gaming 06:54 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
Honor X8a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Honor X8a
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2023
Release date March 2022 February 2023
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8a. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

