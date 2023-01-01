Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Honor X8a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 124K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
- 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 154 points
- Weighs 16 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
68
69
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|89.6%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1257:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
154
Honor X8a +142%
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
592
Honor X8a +121%
1307
|CPU
|35523
|46297
|GPU
|24759
|51592
|Memory
|30778
|36222
|UX
|33751
|60914
|Total score
|124816
|196189
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|507
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4905
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|-
|Standby
|122 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|100 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|11584 x 8688
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8a. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.
