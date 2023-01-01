Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Honor X8a VS Samsung Galaxy A13 Huawei Honor X8a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8a Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 124K)

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (196K versus 124K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 154 points

2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 154 points Weighs 16 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A13 Price Huawei Honor X8a Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9 PPI 400 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.6% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 33 ms - Contrast 1257:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 592 nits Honor X8a n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 83.2% Honor X8a +8% 89.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei Honor X8a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A13 154 Honor X8a +142% 372 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A13 592 Honor X8a +121% 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A13 124816 Honor X8a +57% 196189 CPU 35523 46297 GPU 24759 51592 Memory 30778 36222 UX 33751 60914 Total score 124816 196189 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A13 507 Honor X8a n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 507 - PCMark 3.0 score 4905 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 13:14 hr - Gaming 06:54 hr - Standby 122 hr - General battery life Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Honor X8a n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 11584 x 8688 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A13 83.3 dB Honor X8a n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date March 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X8a. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.