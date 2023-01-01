Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Honor X9a VS Samsung Galaxy A13 Huawei Honor X9a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X9a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X9a 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 124K)

3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (403K versus 124K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Shows 16% longer battery life (39:53 vs 34:21 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (39:53 vs 34:21 hours) Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (872 against 592 nits)

Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (872 against 592 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 33 ms - Contrast 1257:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 592 nits Honor X9a +47% 872 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 83.2% Honor X9a +8% 89.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei Honor X9a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 619 GPU clock 820 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A13 154 Honor X9a +346% 687 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A13 592 Honor X9a +238% 2000 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A13 124816 Honor X9a +223% 403715 CPU 35523 118305 GPU 24759 98784 Memory 30778 69914 UX 33751 113011 Total score 124816 403715 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A13 507 Honor X9a +137% 1204 Stability 97% 99% Graphics test 3 FPS 7 FPS Graphics score 507 1204 PCMark 3.0 score 4905 10222 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Magic UI 6.1 OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 15 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr 12:51 hr Watching video 13:14 hr 18:34 hr Gaming 06:54 hr 06:11 hr Standby 122 hr 137 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Honor X9a +16% 39:53 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (126th and 26th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A13 83.3 dB Honor X9a n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X9a is definitely a better buy.