Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Nova Y61

Samsung Galaxy A13
Huawei Nova Y61

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y61, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y61
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 125K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 171 and 154 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Nova Y61

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 82.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1257:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
590 nits
Nova Y61
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 164.28 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.94 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 +1%
83.2%
Nova Y61
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei Nova Y61 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 820 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
154
Nova Y61 +11%
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
590
Nova Y61 +67%
985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
125979
Nova Y61 +63%
205640
CPU 35523 58875
GPU 24759 40728
Memory 30778 48545
UX 33751 57210
Total score 125979 205640
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 508 -
PCMark 3.0 score 4899 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 EMUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 13:14 hr -
Gaming 06:54 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
Nova Y61
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Nova Y61
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date March 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova Y61.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
