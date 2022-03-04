Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Nova Y70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Nova Y70

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 54% higher pixel density (400 vs 260 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (201K versus 127K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 294 and 152 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Nova Y70

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1257:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
587 nits
Nova Y70
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Nova Y70 +1%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei Nova Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Nova Y70 +93%
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
584
Nova Y70 +138%
1390
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
127296
Nova Y70 +59%
201909
CPU 43950 62828
GPU 22702 32042
Memory 38791 55674
UX 22119 52410
Total score 127296 201909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 508 -
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 EMUI 12
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 13:14 hr -
Gaming 06:54 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
Nova Y70
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Nova Y70
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y70. But if the display, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

