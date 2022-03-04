Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Nova Y70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- 54% higher pixel density (400 vs 260 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (201K versus 127K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 294 and 152 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
58
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.75 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|260 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|84.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1257:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Nova Y70 +93%
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
584
Nova Y70 +138%
1390
|CPU
|43950
|62828
|GPU
|22702
|32042
|Memory
|38791
|55674
|UX
|22119
|52410
|Total score
|127296
|201909
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|508
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4896
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|-
|Standby
|122 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|May 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y70. But if the display, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.
