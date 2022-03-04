Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei P Smart 2021

Samsung Galaxy A13
Huawei P Smart 2021

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (587 against 453 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (189K versus 127K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 298 and 152 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 455 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms 30.8 ms
Contrast 1257:1 1034:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 +30%
587 nits
P Smart 2021
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
P Smart 2021 +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G51
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
P Smart 2021 +96%
298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
584
P Smart 2021 +124%
1311
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
127296
P Smart 2021 +49%
189405
CPU 43950 64285
GPU 22702 32559
Memory 38791 35640
UX 22119 57904
Total score 127296 189405
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13
508
P Smart 2021 +11%
562
Stability 98% 84%
Graphics test 3 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 508 562
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 6741
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 4.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 16.5 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 10:42 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 12:21 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 122 hr 139 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
P Smart 2021
34:15 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (107th and 109th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
P Smart 2021 +9%
91 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2020
Release date March 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
