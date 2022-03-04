Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei P Smart 2021
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (587 against 453 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (189K versus 127K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 298 and 152 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
57
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|455 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|84.3%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|30.8 ms
|Contrast
|1257:1
|1034:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
P Smart 2021 +96%
298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
584
P Smart 2021 +124%
1311
|CPU
|43950
|64285
|GPU
|22702
|32559
|Memory
|38791
|35640
|UX
|22119
|57904
|Total score
|127296
|189405
|Stability
|98%
|84%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|508
|562
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4896
|6741
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:42 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|10:42 hr
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|12:21 hr
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|06:25 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|139 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (107th and 109th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2020
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart 2021.
