Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.