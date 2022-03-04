Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei P30 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
- Shows 44% longer battery life (34:21 vs 23:47 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- The phone is 3-years newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (587 against 497 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (171K versus 127K)
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 313 and 152 points
- Weighs 36 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
52
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|460 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|33 ms
|42.8 ms
|Contrast
|1257:1
|820:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
P30 Lite +106%
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
584
P30 Lite +119%
1277
|CPU
|43950
|70201
|GPU
|22702
|-
|Memory
|38791
|42084
|UX
|22119
|59313
|Total score
|127296
|171553
|Stability
|98%
|84%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|3 FPS
|Graphics score
|508
|553
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4896
|6334
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|EMUI 12
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:55 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|08:10 hr
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|10:11 hr
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|03:52 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|81 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|May 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|1.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A13 is definitely a better buy.
