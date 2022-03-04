Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A13
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (584 against 510 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 127K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 576 and 152 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT LTPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 400 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 33 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast 1257:1 976:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 +15%
584 nits
P40 Lite
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
P40 Lite +279%
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
P40 Lite +213%
1836
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
127293
P40 Lite +193%
373015
CPU 43950 109080
GPU 22702 98133
Memory 38791 73491
UX 22119 93175
Total score 127293 373015
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13
n/a
P40 Lite
1421
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1421
PCMark 3.0 score - 8351
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM One UI Core 4.1 EMUI 10
OS size 16.5 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:55 hr 13:01 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 13:48 hr
Gaming 07:21 hr 04:47 hr
Standby 122 hr 113 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 +1%
34:36 hr
P40 Lite
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
P40 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2020
Release date March 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

