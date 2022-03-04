Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei P40 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (584 against 510 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 127K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 3.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 576 and 152 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|83.5%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|33 ms
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|1257:1
|976:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
P40 Lite +279%
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
586
P40 Lite +213%
1836
|CPU
|43950
|109080
|GPU
|22702
|98133
|Memory
|38791
|73491
|UX
|22119
|93175
|Total score
|127293
|373015
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1421
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8351
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|1:10 hr
|Web browsing
|11:55 hr
|13:01 hr
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|13:48 hr
|Gaming
|07:21 hr
|04:47 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|113 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (81st and 87th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Lite. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.
