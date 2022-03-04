Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.