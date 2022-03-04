Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 37 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.