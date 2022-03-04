Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1257:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Edge (2022)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Edge (2022) +6%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 820 MHz -
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Edge (2022) +390%
745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
Edge (2022) +264%
2131
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
126470
Edge (2022)
n/a
CPU 43950 -
GPU 22702 -
Memory 38791 -
UX 22119 -
Total score 126470 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 508 -
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:18 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 13:14 hr -
Gaming 06:54 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
Edge (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 -
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Edge (2022)
n/a

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 August 2022
Release date March 2022 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

