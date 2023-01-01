Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Motorola Moto G13
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (241K versus 123K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 353 and 152 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|33 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1257:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|183.45 g (6.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Moto G13 +132%
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
584
Moto G13 +114%
1248
|CPU
|35523
|-
|GPU
|24759
|-
|Memory
|30778
|-
|UX
|33751
|-
|Total score
|123716
|241773
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|508
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4902
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|-
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|-
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|-
|Standby
|122 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2022
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the display, software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.
