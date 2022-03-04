Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Moto G30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Motorola Moto G30

Самсунг Галакси А13
VS
Моторола Мото G30
Samsung Galaxy A13
Motorola Moto G30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (584 against 465 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 126K)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (38:26 vs 34:21 hours)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 304 and 152 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Moto G30

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 93.1%
PWM Not detected 176 Hz
Response time 33 ms 57 ms
Contrast 1257:1 835:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 +26%
584 nits
Moto G30
465 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Moto G30
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Motorola Moto G30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Moto G30 +100%
304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
Moto G30 +115%
1259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
126470
Moto G30 +59%
200540
CPU 43950 65529
GPU 22702 40359
Memory 38791 40590
UX 22119 54464
Total score 126470 200540
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13 +32%
508
Moto G30
384
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 508 384
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 6627
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 -
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 13:31 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 14:54 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 05:41 hr
Standby 122 hr 139 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
Moto G30 +12%
38:26 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (107th and 32nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4520 x 3060
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13 +1%
83.3 dB
Moto G30
82.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2021
Release date March 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G30. But if the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
