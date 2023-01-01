Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Samsung Galaxy A13 Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 123K)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 123K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer 3.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 152 points

3.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 544 and 152 points Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits - HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 83.9% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 33 ms - Contrast 1257:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 582 nits Moto G53 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 83.2% Moto G53 +1% 83.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 619 GPU clock 820 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A13 152 Moto G53 +258% 544 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A13 584 Moto G53 +181% 1640 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A13 123716 Moto G53 +164% 327012 CPU 35523 - GPU 24759 - Memory 30778 - UX 33751 - Total score 123716 327012 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A13 508 Moto G53 n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 508 - PCMark 3.0 score 4902 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:18 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 13:14 hr - Gaming 06:54 hr - Standby 122 hr - General battery life Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Moto G53 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No LTE Cat * 7 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A13 83.3 dB Moto G53 n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 December 2022 Release date March 2022 December 2022 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G53 is definitely a better buy.