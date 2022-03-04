Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.