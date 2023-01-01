Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Nokia G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A13 Nokia G22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 123K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (164K versus 123K) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 152 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 81.1% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM Not detected - Response time 33 ms - Contrast 1257:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 583 nits Nokia G22 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 +3% 83.2% Nokia G22 81.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 820 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A13 152 Nokia G22 +107% 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A13 585 Nokia G22 +105% 1197 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A13 123768 Nokia G22 +33% 164706 CPU 35523 - GPU 24759 - Memory 30778 - UX 33751 - Total score 123768 164706 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A13 507 Nokia G22 n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 3 FPS - Graphics score 507 - PCMark 3.0 score 4903 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:18 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 13:14 hr - Gaming 06:54 hr - Standby 122 hr - General battery life Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Nokia G22 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A13 83.3 dB Nokia G22 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date March 2022 February 2023 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Nokia G22. But if the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.