Samsung Galaxy A13 vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A13 OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Shows 8% longer battery life (34:21 vs 31:51 hours)

Shows 8% longer battery life (34:21 vs 31:51 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 6.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 124K)

6.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (809K versus 124K) The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (869 against 586 nits)

Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (869 against 586 nits) 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 400 PPI)

31% higher pixel density (525 vs 400 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 90.3% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 97.8% PWM Not detected 192 Hz Response time 33 ms 41.5 ms Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 586 nits 9 Pro +48% 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 83.2% 9 Pro +9% 90.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 16.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr 11:28 hr Watching video 13:14 hr 12:04 hr Gaming 06:54 hr 05:09 hr Standby 122 hr 113 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 +8% 34:21 hr 9 Pro 31:51 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording No Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 140° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (PureCel)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A13 n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality Galaxy A13 n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Galaxy A13 n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 7 24 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A13 +3% 83.3 dB 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced March 2022 March 2021 Release date March 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.