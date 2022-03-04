Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Oppo A52

Самсунг Галакси А13
VS
Оппо А52
Samsung Galaxy A13
Oppo A52

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (584 against 468 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (205K versus 126K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 314 and 152 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 33 ms 31.8 ms
Contrast 1257:1 1587:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13 +25%
584 nits
Oppo A52
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 +1%
83.2%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 610
GPU clock 820 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Oppo A52 +107%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
Oppo A52 +135%
1380
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
126470
Oppo A52 +62%
205034
CPU 43950 70623
GPU 22702 37626
Memory 38791 48752
UX 22119 48514
Total score 126470 205034
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 508 -
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 16.5 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 2:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 13:14 hr -
Gaming 06:54 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
Oppo A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Oppo A52 +9%
91.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2020
Release date March 2022 April 2020
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A52. But if the display, software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

