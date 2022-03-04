Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Find X5 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A13
Oppo Find X5 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (34:21 vs 29:38 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 7.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1004K versus 126K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (761 against 584 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 89.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.1%
PWM Not detected 361 Hz
Response time 33 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Find X5 Pro +30%
761 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Find X5 Pro +8%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Adreno 730
GPU clock 820 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Find X5 Pro +559%
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
Find X5 Pro +482%
3410
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
126470
Find X5 Pro +694%
1004453
CPU 43950 233641
GPU 22702 443346
Memory 38791 174280
UX 22119 159010
Total score 126470 1004453
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13
508
Find X5 Pro +1769%
9497
Stability 98% 63%
Graphics test 3 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 508 9497
PCMark 3.0 score 4896 11742
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM One UI Core 4.1 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 16.5 GB 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 122 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13 +16%
34:21 hr
Find X5 Pro
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 110°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Find X5 Pro +7%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

