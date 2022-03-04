Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
- Shows 16% longer battery life (34:21 vs 29:38 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Weighs 23 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 7.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1004K versus 126K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 31% higher pixel density (525 vs 400 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (761 against 584 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
14
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|89.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|98.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|361 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1257:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP1
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
152
Find X5 Pro +559%
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
586
Find X5 Pro +482%
3410
|CPU
|43950
|233641
|GPU
|22702
|443346
|Memory
|38791
|174280
|UX
|22119
|159010
|Total score
|126470
|1004453
|Stability
|98%
|63%
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|508
|9497
|PCMark 3.0 score
|4896
|11742
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|One UI Core 4.1
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|16.5 GB
|24.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|0:40 hr
|Web browsing
|11:49 hr
|10:45 hr
|Watching video
|13:14 hr
|14:34 hr
|Gaming
|06:54 hr
|06:09 hr
|Standby
|122 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|110°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|21 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|-
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.37 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.
