Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Oppo Realme 10

Samsung Galaxy A13
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 124K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (37:41 vs 34:21 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.2%
PWM Not detected 409 Hz
Response time 33 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A13
592 nits
Realme 10 +4%
613 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13
83.2%
Realme 10 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
154
Realme 10 +271%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
592
Realme 10 +200%
1777
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
124816
Realme 10 +210%
387101
CPU 35523 107130
GPU 24759 92004
Memory 30778 80773
UX 33751 105349
Total score 124816 387101
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A13
507
Realme 10 +169%
1362
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 3 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 507 1362
PCMark 3.0 score 4905 10294
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 16.5 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr 13:35 hr
Watching video 13:14 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 06:54 hr 07:08 hr
Standby 122 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:21 hr
Realme 10 +10%
37:41 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (126th and 53rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Realme 10
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date March 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
