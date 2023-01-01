Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Oppo Realme 10 VS Samsung Galaxy A13 Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.2% PWM Not detected 409 Hz Response time 33 ms 1 ms Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 592 nits Realme 10 +4% 613 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 83.2% Realme 10 +1% 84.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 16.5 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr 13:35 hr Watching video 13:14 hr 15:55 hr Gaming 06:54 hr 07:08 hr Standby 122 hr 121 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 34:21 hr Realme 10 +10% 37:41 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (126th and 53rd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 7 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A13 83.3 dB Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 November 2022 Release date March 2022 November 2022 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 10 is definitely a better buy.