Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy A13 Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus 4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 124K)

4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 124K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 95.9% PWM Not detected 218 Hz Response time 33 ms 9 ms Contrast 1257:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A13 586 nits 9 Pro Plus +4% 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A13 83.2% 9 Pro Plus +1% 84.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 5.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 16.5 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 15 W 60 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (77% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr 12:29 hr Watching video 13:14 hr 14:47 hr Gaming 06:54 hr 05:58 hr Standby 122 hr 96 hr General battery life Galaxy A13 +4% 34:21 hr 9 Pro Plus 33:03 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 4 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 21.8 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A13 83.3 dB 9 Pro Plus +10% 91.6 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 February 2022 Release date March 2022 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.