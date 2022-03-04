Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A13 vs Realme C25s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Oppo Realme C25s

Самсунг Галакси А13
VS
Оппо Реалми C25s
Samsung Galaxy A13
Oppo Realme C25s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A13 (with Exynos 850) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (584 against 479 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C25s
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 127K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 388 and 152 points
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A13
vs
Realme C25s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 33 ms -
Contrast 1257:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A13 +22%
584 nits
Realme C25s
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A13 +2%
83.2%
Realme C25s
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A13 and Oppo Realme C25s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 820 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A13
152
Realme C25s +155%
388
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A13
586
Realme C25s +133%
1363
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A13
127293
Realme C25s +73%
219792
CPU 43950 71210
GPU 22702 39410
Memory 38791 47486
UX 22119 63490
Total score 127293 219792
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 707
PCMark 3.0 score - 8830
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 4.1 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 16.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (43% in 70 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr 3:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:55 hr -
Watching video 13:14 hr -
Gaming 07:21 hr -
Standby 122 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A13
34:36 hr
Realme C25s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A13
83.3 dB
Realme C25s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 June 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.37 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme C25s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A13
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A13
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy A13
4. Samsung Galaxy A03s and Samsung Galaxy A13
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A13
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme C25s
7. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Oppo Realme C25s
8. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Oppo Realme C25s
9. Samsung Galaxy M12 and Oppo Realme C25s
10. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Oppo Realme C25s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish